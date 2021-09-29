Jets WR Jeff Smith has concussion after car accident

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith has a concussion after being involved in a car accident Wednesday morning.

The head injury leaves his availability for the Jets’ game Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in doubt.

The 24-year-old Smith was driving to the team’s facility when the crash occurred. When he arrived at the facility, he went through tests that revealed the concussion. Smith was held out of practice and will now be in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

There were no immediate details on the accident, but agent Garriet Blair told The Associated Press earlier Wednesday that Smith was “good” physically and “more upset about his new car.” Smith was not seen on the field practice during the early portion of practice open to reporters.

Smith is in his third season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He began his college career as a quarterback, but converted to wide receiver. Smith has two catches for 48 yards in three games and also has a significant role on special teams, serving as a gunner on punt coverage.

Smith has 20 career receptions for 227 yards in 16 games, including four starts.

With Smith uncertain to play, the Jets could be down two wide receivers against the Titans. Rookie Elijah Moore is also going through the concussion protocol after being injured last Sunday at Denver.

Veteran Jamison Crowder has missed the first three games, first while on the COVID-19 list and then with a groin injury. But coach Robert Saleh said Crowder is “trending” toward being ready to play against Tennessee. Crowder was limited at practice.

The Jets’ healthy receivers include Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims, a second-rounder last year who has played in just one game this season while struggling to find a role in the offense. New York also has Vyncint Smith and D.J. Montgomery on the practice squad.

NOTES: S Marcus Maye (ankle) sat out practice. … TE Tyler Kroft was limited after injuring a rib at Denver. … Safeties Ashtyn Davis (foot) and Sharrod Neasman (hamstring) were both designated to return to practice from injured reserve.

