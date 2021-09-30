Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark lies in state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark, who died last week, lay in state at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

According to court officials, Clark was the first active member of the judiciary to lie in state and the second woman after former state Sen. Thelma Harper did so earlier this year.

“We thank the General Assembly and (Gov. Bill Lee) for providing Justice Clark with this honor,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said in a statement.

Clark was appointed to her seat in 2005 by former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and served as chief justice from 2010 to 2012. The court announced she had died overnight on Sept. 24. She served 16 years in her role, serving the longest tenure of her counterparts on the court while she was on the bench for more than 1,100 Supreme Court cases.