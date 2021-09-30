新住民期待高雄國慶煙火秀　統整如何至預約制系統訂票｜Here’s how you can book tickets for the National Day Fireworks Show in Kaohsiung!

【看CP學英文】台灣國慶日即將於10月10日登場，而新住民也和全國人民一樣正在計畫三天連假中該去哪裡歡慶。

With Taiwan’s National Day fast approaching on Oct. 10, new migrants and locals alike are looking for places to celebrate the long weekend.

雖然疫情讓許多大型活動於今年無法正常舉行，高雄仍然決定在睽違20年，於今年舉辦2021國慶焰火秀。

Though the pandemic has put a damper on most big events, Kaohsiung is taking the plunge this year and will host the National Day fireworks show for the first time since 2000.

今年的活動將會是史上以來焰火施放範圍最大的一次，另市政府也會動用七艘平台船，自高雄港內港區佈點搭配超過百發焰火彈。

The event this year will be its biggest yet, with seven boats placed around the Inner Harbor of Kaohsiung Port and more than one hundred fireworks installed.

然而，因為疫情期間舉行政府仍有防疫措施，此會場僅限2萬人入場；因此想要於當日現場觀賞驚人焰火秀的須提前於10月1日至10月4日間預訂門票，而主辦單位也會於10月5日以抽籤方式決定幸運兒名單。

However, as COVID restrictions are still in place, the event will limit attendees to 20,000; therefore, those who wish to witness the fireworks show will need to apply for a ticket between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, and the results of whether or not you have successfully acquired the ticket will be announced on Oct. 5 through a lottery draw.

以下是如何預訂門票。

Here’s how you can apply for a ticket.

首先，你必須加入高雄市政府Line官方帳號，並在10月1日上午9點至10月4日下午6點期間內點選慶焰火預約平台進行抽籤登記。

First, you’ll need to add Kaohsiung City Government’s official LINE account and click on the “National Day Fireworks Show Registration Platform” which will appear from 9 a.m. on Oct. 1 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4.

此系統並非先搶先贏，所以你不需擔心較晚預訂門票會影響抽獎機會。

The system is not “first come first serve” so you needn’t worry about trying to be the first to fill out the registration form.

事後，主辦單位會以抽籤方式決定最終入選名額，並於10月5日下午3點透過簡訊及推播通知中選民眾領票。

Afterward, a lottery draw will be conducted and the results will be announced at 3 p.m. on Oct. 5 via text message and LINE.

這些幸運兒也將被要求將電子門票於10月9日晚上11點前將門票下載。

The lucky winners will be required to download their digital tickets before 11 p.m. on Oct. 9.

活動當日，中選民眾需要攜帶身份證至指定驗證區域才能入。

On the day of the event, you will need to bring your National ID card and show it at a designated confirmation center to enter the venue.

除此之外，有幸搶到票的民眾也可以攜伴，但必須在事前確認同者人選，才能於表格區填上同行者的基本資料，完成兩人的健康切結與聲明事項。

Additionally, you can also apply for a “plus one” when you fill out the form, but you will need to know who you intend to bring along beforehand to be able to fill in their personal information and complete both your and theirs health declaration form.

高雄市政府補充道如果沒有中籤的民眾也別失望，依舊能前往附近景點如旗津、壽山 和西子灣等地觀賞焰火。

The Kaohsiung City Government also added that those who aren’t fortunate enough to nab a ticket can still view the show from afar at locations including Qijin (旗津), Shoushan (壽山) and Sizihwan (西子灣).