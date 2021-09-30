海歸新二代尋根過程曝！創桌遊介紹越南文化｜Second-generation new immigrant introduces Vietnamese culture through original board game

延伸閱讀：中秋將至！桃市府宣導「豬瘟警報」 一起守護月餅、過佳節

李如寶目前就讀國立台灣大學－政治學系，對於政治議題非常感興趣，自2016年回台灣唸書後，剛好遇上「2016中華民國總統選舉」，而李如寶具新住民二代的身分，不僅能參與國家公共事務，更能從手中投下自己神聖的一票。

Li Ju-pao is currently a student of the Department of Political Science at the National Taiwan University. As Li is very interested in politics, after she returned to Taiwan in 2016, she came across the “2016 Republic of China (Taiwan) Presidential Elections”.

As a second-generation new immigrant, she can not only participate in national public affairs but also cast her vote in the elections.

成年後的李如寶憶起兒時在越南生活的時候，經常想著能早日回到台灣，不過她也直言，長大後再回過頭看，發覺以前時常會羨慕自己沒有的東西，但其實每個人的生命都是獨特的，皆有屬於自己的驚喜和禮物，甚至曾經「不認同自己新住民二代的身分」，進而對母親的家鄉文化產生排斥感。

As an adult, Li recalls that growing up in Vietnam, she often thought about wanting to come back to Taiwan.

Li said that at times, she did not identify herself as a second-generation new immigrant, and felt a bit distanced from her own culture.

李如寶也在節目中透露，大學二年級上了葉丙成老師的課，每位同學須在第一堂課開始前進行自我介紹，那時候的她欣然接受「新住民二代」的身分，很自然、很自信地介紹，「我的母親是來自越南的新住民」，也提到自己以前在越南胡志明市生活、成長，當時很樂意分享越南旅遊攻略給班上同學。

Later, Li revealed that she took a course taught by Professor Yeh Ping-cheng (葉丙成) in her second year in university.

During her self-introduction, she finally felt ready to introduce herself as a second-generation new immigrant.

She confidently told the class that her mother immigrated from Vietnam and mentioned her own childhood living and growing up in Ho Chi Minh City. She also happily shared her travel tips with her classmates if they ever planned to go visit Vietnam.

同時藉由「新住民二代」的身分，同學們很快地就認識了李如寶，並且對她印象深刻，這時才發現心態上出現很大的轉變，李如寶便以樂觀角度思考自己的身份認同，進而看到不一樣的自己。

With her unique identity, Li left a lasting impression on her classmates. From then on, she realized that her identity as a second-generation new immigrant is not such a bad thing after all; in fact, it is something to be proud of.

李如寶回台求學過程中，加入「台大創意創業學程」，同時與同學共同創作「越食煮憶」互動料理桌遊，藉由料理步驟圖卡學習越南語，在闖關的過程中也能夠完成道地的「越南料理－河粉」。

During her years studying in Taiwan, Li joined the “NTU Creativity and Entrepreneurship Program” where she co-created a culinary-themed interactive board game “Memories of Vietnamese Cooking“, with her classmates.

Li hoped that players can follow the culinary steps written on the game, learn Vietnamese through it, and finally, after they win the game, know how to make a bowl of “Pho,” an iconic Vietnamese dish.

李如寶希望透過教育、遊戲的方式，讓更多台灣人認識母親的家鄉文化，未來「越食煮憶」也會在嘖嘖募資上架，目前也長期經營粉專「Foodeast」，歡迎大家可以透過行動支持這個非常創新又有趣的桌遊！

Through education and games, Li hopes that more Taiwanese people will get to know the culture of her mother’s hometown.

She also wished that “Memories of Vietnamese Cooking” will reach even more people in the future.

Li currently runs a page called “Foodeast,” and welcomes everyone to come and get to know her fun game.

最後，李如寶想對正在尋找「自我身份認同」的新住民子女說，我們的不一樣，可以帶給別人不一樣的價值，這也是新住民子女獨一無二的魅力，希望大家可以多了解自己的雙重文化，不僅擁有比別人更具協調、溝通的能力，最重要的就是要開始自我覺察，接納自己不一樣。

Lastly, Li said she would like to reach out to children of new immigrants who are struggling with their identities.

She wants to let them know that even though they are different, they can bring to the table, what others can’t, adding this is what makes second-generation new immigrants special.

She hopes that they embrace both cultures that make them, “them”.

“Not only do we have the ability to coordinate and communicate better than others, but most importantly, we must begin to be self-aware and accept that we are different.”

