不能出國就到這賞飛機！桃園「航心橋」十月中開幕｜Head to new ‘Hang Hsin Bridge’ for perfect plane spotting in Taoyuan

【看CP學英文】桃園大園人期待已久的「航心橋」將成為最新的當地景點。微解封、微旅行的防疫新生活之下，到家附近的河畔旁散散步，享受著微風徐徐的日常，便是現在最療癒的日常。

Those living in Taoyuan City’s Dayuan District have been anticipating the opening of the city’s newly completed Hang Hsin Bridge (航心橋, literally meaning “Sail Heart Bridge”).

The bridge, set to become a new local attraction, has many looking forward to taking romantic strolls while overlooking the riverside.

To enjoy a nice, autumn breeze while walking on it, will make for a relaxing day indeed.

而桃園大園這座橫跨老街溪、長達54公尺的「航心橋」於八月初正式完工，桃園市政府水務局也表示預計在10月15日晚間7點揭幕，對外免費開放。

This bridge, which is built over the Laojie River (老街溪, literally meaning “Old Street River”), measures a total of 54 meters in length and construction finished in early August.

According to the Taoyuan Department of Water Resources (桃園市政府水務局), the bridge is set to open to the public on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

夜晚落幕後，亮起的絢麗LED燈點亮大園新夜景，而根據ET Today報導，當日將會舉辦輕型音樂會，陪伴民眾度過浪漫的秋日夜晚。

As night rolls in, the colorful LED lights adorned on the bridge will light up the sky.

According to local Chinese-language media, a small musical performance is also expected to be present to accompany visitors on their romantic stroll in the autumn evening.

航心橋除了有觀賞的功用之外，也大大縮減河畔兩側居民的往返，大約可以減少15分鐘的步行時間，白天走在和藍天呼應的蔚藍色「航心橋」上，時不時還能捕捉到飛機起降的畫面，預計將成為最新網每打卡點。到了夜晚降臨，就換上繽紛絢麗的光雕。

In addition to the ornamental functions of the bridge, it also reduces the commuting time of residents on both sides of the river by about 15 minutes.

During the daytime, you can walk on the blue “Hang Hsin Bridge” that reflects the morning sky, and from time to time, capture photos of airplanes taking off and landing from the Taoyuan International Airport.

The bridge is expected to be the newest popular attraction in the area, and when night falls, its appearance will be transformed through colorful lights.