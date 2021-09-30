President Tsai receives 2nd dose of Taiwan-made Medigen vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday received the second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine — the domestically developed Medigen shot (高端疫苗, MVC).

The president arrived at 7:13 a.m. at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine (NTUCM) gymnasium where she checked in at the front desk before a nurse confirmed that she was to receive her second dose.

After checking that she did not have a fever, the president completed the required paperwork, signed her name and proceeded for her vaccination.

An NTUCM physician reportedly asked the president whether she had experienced any discomfort recently or any side effects after the last injection.

Tsai said that she had not, other than slight soreness at the injection site.

The nurse then rolled up Tsai’s sleeve, disinfected her arm, and delivered the injection. After the inoculation, the president showed her completed yellow vaccination card to the media.

She then gave the OK gesture before departing the facility.

The 10-minute process was broadcast live on Facebook.