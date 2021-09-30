勞動部推多語BNT須知　助新住民了解疫苗接種流程｜Taiwan releases multilingual info on Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for new migrants

【看CP學英文】隨著55萬劑客製化BNT疫苗抵台，許多尚未接種疫苗的新二代和台灣學生將有機會於近日獲得第一劑疫苗。

With the arrival of 550,000 “customized” Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines in Taiwan, more second-generation and local Taiwanese students alike awaiting their shots will be able to receive their first dose.

然而，因為各家疫苗有不同的副作用和接種資訊，勞動部擔心新住民會因為語言等問題對於孩子疫苗接種措施仍有疑慮，於是於近日推出多國語言的疫苗接種須知和意願書文件，而此文件有中文、英文、印尼文、泰文和越南文版。

As the vaccine procedures vary depending on the different brands, however, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) has expressed worries that children of new immigrants may be unaware of the details regarding vaccination. With this observation in mind, the MOL released on Thursday various “BNT Vaccine Sheets” in Chinese, English, Indonesian, Thai, and Vietnamese.

此疫苗接種須知書提供各種與其相關資訊，包括此疫苗不得與其他廠牌交替使用，同時也提到「發燒或正患有急性中重度疾病者，宜待病情穩定後再接種。」

The vaccine sheets include information such as how it should not be used interchangeably with other vaccines and not be administered while the recipient is suffering from a fever or other acute moderate-to-severe illnesses.

須知書也列出接種完BNT疫苗後有可能產生的副作用，並列出其中最常見的症狀如注射部位疼痛或腫脹，頭痛，疲勞或發燒。

The document also lists some possible side effects after receiving your BNT vaccine, including pain or swelling at the injection spot, headaches, fatigue and possible fevers.

說明書下方同時也附上了疫苗接種意願書供家長助未成年的孩子填入，表示已了解所有相關資訊，並同意讓兒女接種疫苗。

Attached at the bottom of the file is also a consent form for parents to help their children fill out, saying they have understood all relevant information on the BioNTech vaccine and agree to their child being administered the jab.

今日抵達最新一批無簡體字的客製化BNT疫苗將會幫助減緩校園缺乏30萬劑疫苗的擔憂。

The arrival of the first batch of customized BNT vaccines with proper traditional Chinese characters on the packaging is sure to bring relief on school grounds as it is reported 300,000 shots are still needed.

而中央流行疫情指揮中心也於今(30)日的記者會上表示最新評估仍有16萬學生在等待接種疫苗。

To this, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) remarked at a routine press conference on Thursday that it is estimated around 160,000 young adults are still waiting for the vaccines.

也因此，指揮中心指出施打規劃仍傾向針對第九類對象以及12至22歲民眾開放施打。指揮中心爾後也補充道，日後依照疫苗供應量會規畫於未來開放給49歲以上的民眾接種。

The new batch of BNT shots will be prioritized for the ninth priority groups and teenagers and young adults between 12 to 22 years of age, the CECC said. Authorities added that they are planning to administer the vaccines to citizens aged 49 and above later on.