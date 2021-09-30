AstraZeneca shipment arrives in Taiwan, more shots expected soon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan received Thursday a second batch of 656,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine purchased by the government on Oct. 30, 2020.

To date, 5.02 million doses out of 10 million shots ordered have been delivered by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心).

The government agency under the Ministry of Health and Welfare indicated that the shipment was transported to a designated cold chain warehouse and sealed for inspection by Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration.

Taiwan has also received more than 10 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses as of Thursday through the global vaccine sharing initiative COVAX, as well as other nations in the form of donations.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told local media that day that another batch of Moderna vaccines could likely arrive in the country soon.

Taiwanese businessman Terry Gou (郭台銘), the founder of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (鴻海) and Yonglin Foundation (與永齡基金會), added in a Facebook post that another shipment of about 600,000 Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) doses is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Friday.