沒打第三劑算完全接種？美疾管署分析兩劑疫苗效力｜Am I fully vaccinated without a vaccine booster?

【看CP學英文】如果沒有接種追加劑，我算「完全接種疫苗」者嗎？

Am I fully vaccinated without a COVID-19 vaccine booster?

專家表示，即便沒有施打追加劑，只要接種完兩劑疫苗，或接種完一劑嬌生疫苗者都算「完全接種疫苗」。

Yes, people who got a two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot are considered fully vaccinated — even without a booster.

美國疾病管制暨預防中心（CDC）表示接種兩劑輝瑞或莫德納疫苗，或是接種完一劑嬌生疫苗兩週後，便會被歸類成「完全接種疫苗」者。

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you’re fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the J&J.

疫苗可以幫助預防重症。然而美國衛生單位根據近期發現特別對於年長者，疫苗對輕微疾病的保力護下降等資訊，開始建議因COVID-19引起嚴重疾病、風險較高的族群接種追加劑。

The vaccines offer strong protection against serious illness. But U.S. health officials now recommend boosters for some people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 based on evidence that protection against milder disease can wane, especially among older adults.

美國疾管署表示超過65歲的長者、長期在安養機構的病患和50至64歲患有如糖尿病或心臟疾病的病患應該在接種輝瑞疫苗六週後，再接種一劑追加劑。

The CDC says people 65 and older, long-term care residents and others ages 50 to 64 with health problems such as diabetes or heart disease should get boosters if they got Pfizer shots at least six months ago.

他們並沒有對18至49歲，有健康問題的人給予相同的建議，但表示這些人在考慮個人風險後仍可以要求接種追加劑。這建議同時也適用於任何18至64歲，因為工作長期暴露在危險中的人，包括醫療人員、教師、第一線防疫人員、農業工人和大眾交通運輸工作者。

The agency stopped short of recommending boosters for people 18 to 49 with health problems but says they can also get the shot after considering their individual risk. The same is true for anyone 18 to 64 whose job could put them at higher risk for infection, such as health care workers, teachers, first responders, agriculture workers, and public transit workers.

接種莫德納和嬌生疫苗的人目前仍未達美國政府允許接種追加劑的標準，但這項規定恐將改變。

People who got the Moderna and J&J vaccines aren’t eligible for boosters yet, but that’s likely coming soon.

世界各地追加劑的供應量各不相同。世界衛生組織也基於疫苗缺乏問題，表示許多較貧窮的國家仍然無法讓民眾接種第一劑，極力反對英國和以色列給予其民眾接種第三劑疫苗，然而這兩個國家依舊為國民施打追加劑。

The availability of boosters varies around the world. Britain and Israel have also been giving boosters, despite objections from the World Health Organization that poor countries still don’t have enough for their initial doses.