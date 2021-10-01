新手導演分享愛上台灣之旅　柬埔寨新住民在台成立家庭｜’My 99% Perfect Husband’ — A Cambodian filmmaker’s love story in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】根據新住民全球新聞網報導，表達方式有很多種，不只是語言、文字上的溝通，隨著科技的發展與進步，現在連影像也能成為一種傳達的媒介。為讓新住民擁有更多表達自我的方式，桃園市新住民聯合服務中心舉辦「新住民、新二代、移工 影像工作坊」，教導新住民相關攝影技巧、影片剪輯技術。

近日工作坊結束長達四個月的扎實課程，舉辦成果發表會，欣賞新住民學員自行製作的影片。【新住民全球新聞網】的編輯有幸與拍攝《我的99分老公》的柬埔寨新住民金娜麗取得聯繫，訪問她拍攝影片以及來台的心路歷程。

There are many ways of expressing oneself.

Nowadays, it’s not only limited to language and text communication but also through the development and advancement of technology, even images have become a medium of communication.

To allow new immigrants to have more ways to express themselves, the New Immigrants Family Service Center in Taoyuan City (桃園市新住民聯合服務中心) organized a “Video Workshop for New Immigrants, New Second-Generation, and Migrant Workers” (新住民、新二代、移工 影像工作坊) to teach new immigrants photography skills and video editing techniques.

Recently, the workshop ended after four months of courses and held an achievement presentation to showcase the videos produced by the new immigrants.

The editor of the Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network was fortunate to get in touch with Chin Na-li (金娜麗), a new immigrant from Cambodia, who filmed “My 99% Perfect Husband” (我的99分老公), and interviewed her about transforming her journey in Taiwan to film.

努力是唯一辦法也是最佳解答 | Effort is the only way, and is the best answer

影片《我的99分老公》中聽見金娜麗以流暢的中文敘述她與丈夫鍾志剛的故事，金娜麗並不是來台灣後才接觸中文，她自小在柬埔寨就讀中文學校，不僅要學習中文，還要接觸數學、歷史、地理科等學習科目。金娜麗不但熟悉中文，還為了工作與丈夫努力學習台語。

In the film “My 99% Husband,” Chin narrated in fluent Mandarin her, and her husband Chung Chi-kang’s (鍾志剛) story.

She revealed that she had actually learned Mandarin prior to coming to Taiwan. She went to a Chinese school in Cambodia when she was a child and not only did she have to learn Mandarin, but also had to learn mathematics, history, geography, and more.

Not only is Chin familiar with Mandarin, but she is also learning Taiwanese for her work, and for her husband.

對於金娜麗而言，學習語言固然困難，但絕不會是扳倒她的理由。金娜麗於2003年遠自柬埔寨嫁來台灣，透過親戚的介紹與丈夫相識並投入婚姻。剛來到台灣的她時常感到孤單，由於丈夫與婆家時常忙碌於工作，她又是以一位「異鄉人」的身分一人在台灣。無法找人傾訴的孤寂常常讓金娜麗感到不安，當時的她不僅得扛起照顧一歲兒子的責任，還挺著一顆大肚子，呵護即將出生的女兒。

For Chin, learning a language is difficult, but it will never be the reason that stops her from learning. She came to Taiwan in 2003 and was introduced to her husband through relatives; they married soon after.

When she arrived in Taiwan, however, she often felt lonely because her husband and her in-laws were always busy at work, and she was a lonely “foreigner” in Taiwan.

The loneliness of being unable to find someone to confide in often made Chin feel uneasy. At that time, she not only had to take care of their one-year-old son but was also pregnant with a daughter who was about to be born.

面對未知與恐懼，金娜麗曾經感到徬徨不安。遠在柬埔寨的父母親疼惜著她，在生下女兒時前來台灣協助坐月子，父親也向金娜麗表示「如果有需要，就回家吧」。然而，金娜麗不願意輕言放棄，不只是掛念著自己的骨肉，也想跟丈夫再努力一下。金娜麗表示，「我們藉由不斷地溝通，還有長輩的協調，兩人一起改變。」

Faced with fear and the unknown, Chin had been submersed in uneasiness during that time. Her parents in Cambodia came to Taiwan to assist in her post-partum confinement after she gave birth to her daughter.

Her father also told her, “You can go home if there is a need.”

However, Chin was not willing to give up. She was not only thinking about her children but also because she wanted to make it work with her husband.

Chin explained, “Through continuous communication and receiving advice from elders, we changed together.”

意外的契機讓兩人感情升溫 | An unexpected opportunity heats up the relationship between the two

不肯輕言放棄又努力的金娜麗，會參與此次的「新住民、新二代、移工 影像工作坊」完全出於一場偶然。她對拍攝影片的興致並不高，主要是想學習拍照片的技巧，希望能為客人拍出更好看的照片。金娜麗告訴編輯，她對於老師出的功課感到很苦惱，也曾想過要不要放棄。但是她考量到機會難得，透過與丈夫的訴苦與溝通，在取得丈夫的同意後，成為金娜麗第一部影片的男主角。

Chin, who refused to give up and continued to work hard, participated in this “New Immigrants, New Second Generation, Migrant Video Workshop” entirely by accident.

She was initially not very interested in filming and joined because she wanted to learn the skills of photography, hoping to take better pictures for the guests.

Chin said that she was very distressed about the homework given by the teacher, and thought of giving up. However, after considering the rare opportunity, and following many complaints and more communication, her husband agreed to become the actor in her first film.

來台十八年的金娜麗，跟著丈夫在台灣四處跑透透。她向【新住民全球新聞網】的編輯表示，她最喜歡台灣的大自然風景，尤其是走在山林之間，望著大片的雲海，每看一次都深深迷戀著台灣。除此之外，金娜麗同樣喜愛台灣的人情味。「在我工作的時候，無論是長輩還是客人，他們不會因為我不會而取笑或謾罵我。」金娜麗繼續說道，語帶笑意，「雖然難免還是有些客人會這樣對我，但更多的是熱心的台灣人，願意讓我有機會熟悉，或是不厭其煩地教我怎麼做。」

Chin has lived in Taiwan for eighteen years and has traveled around Taiwan with her husband.

She told the editor of Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network that she likes Taiwan’s natural scenery the most, especially when walking in the mountains and forests, and looking at the vast sea of clouds, which makes her fall in love with Taiwan again, every time.

In addition, Chin also loves the warmth of Taiwanese people.

“When I work, whether it is with an elder or a guest, they will not tease or scold me because I don’t know how to do the job,” she said.

Chin continued with a smile, “Although it is inevitable that some customers will still tease or scold me, most of them are enthusiastic Taiwanese who are willing to give me a chance to get familiar with the job, or even take the trouble to teach me how to do it better.”

愛上台灣，成為「新住民」| Falling in love with Taiwan and becoming a “new immigrant”

不只如此，金娜麗也很喜歡台灣照顧新住民這點。政府會提供免費課程之外，也會細心提點新住民朋友有關來台的生活種種。金娜麗感到很窩心，也讓她漸漸愛上台灣，擺脫「異鄉人」，以「新住民」的身分在台灣過日子。

Not only that, but Chin also likes how Taiwanese cares for new immigrants.

In addition to providing free courses, the government will also carefully remind new immigrants about life in Taiwan.

Chin felt very comfortable, and she gradually fell in love with Taiwan, transforming from being a “foreigner” to becoming a “new immigrant.”

疫情趨緩後，在出遊的遊覽車之中，可以看見肩負乘客安全而認真開車的鍾志剛，還有在乘客之間談笑自如的金娜麗。兩人合作無間，為旅客們帶來一場人生只有一次的難忘旅遊經驗。

As the pandemic situation stabilized, you may catch a glimpse of Chung Chi-kang, who drives tour buses, taking care of passengers’ safety, and Chin Na-Li, who talks and laughs freely with the passengers.

The two have worked closely together to bring travelers an unforgettable trip that is a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience here in Taiwan.

