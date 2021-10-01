我需要疫苗護照嗎？各國開始要求提供接種證明 | What is a vaccine passport, and do I need one?

【看CP學英文】什麼是「疫苗護照」，而我需要嗎？「疫苗護照」是證明你接種過COVID-19疫苗的電子或紙本文件，可以幫助你進入開始要求接種證明的日常場所。

What is a COVID-19 vaccine passport, and do I need one? “Vaccine passports” are digital or paper documents that show you were vaccinated against COVID-19, and could help you get into a growing number of places.

它們長什麼樣子和你為什麼有可能需要它們完全取決於你居住的地方，但許多私人場所、公司地和政府已開始要求民眾出示疫苗接種證明才能前往公共場所。

What they look like and why you might want one depend on where you live, but more private venues, workplaces and governments are requiring proof of vaccination in public settings.

歐洲和美國許多州，如加州和紐約，已製作出官方的電子證明，供對方確認你已接種疫苗，並將其證明以QR code方式呈現，好讓你可以放在手機中，只需讓對方掃描就能認證。

Europe and U.S. states like California and New York created official digital credentials that let you verify your COVID-19 immunization record and convert it into a scannable QR code you can pull up on your cellphone.

大多數要求提供疫苗接種證明的地方也接受更簡單的選擇，例如美國疾病管制暨預防中心（CDC）提供的紙本證明，紙本小卡上會標註你注射疫苗的日期。在美國，只要將這證明照起來，以手機顯示此照片就可以了。

Most places that require vaccination proof also accept simpler options, such as the paper card noting the dates of your shots from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the U.S., showing a photo of that card on your phone will usually suffice.

丹麥、希臘、法國、義大利、和加拿大的一些省分以及美國的紐奧良、紐約和舊金山等城市都有進入室內餐廳或劇院等場所需要展示疫苗接種證明要求。然而，各地的標準不盡相同，有些地方可接受最近測出的陰性證明、部分疫苗接種證明(僅一劑)或你曾患有COVID-19但已康復的證明。

Denmark, Greece, France, Italy, some Canadian provinces and the U.S. cities of New Orleans, New York and San Francisco are among the places that have vaccination requirements to get into places like indoor restaurants or theaters. Enforcement varies and many places also accept a recent negative test for the virus, a partial vaccination or proof that you previously recovered from the disease.

即使有些地方政府未強制規定，然在那些可以輕易獲得疫苗的國家中，只要當地政府沒有禁止它們這麼做，越來越多企業已開始要求民眾提供接種疫苗證明。

Even without government mandates, more businesses in countries where vaccines are readily available are starting to ask for proof that you got the shots, so long as their local governments haven’t blocked them from doing so.

而世界各地的官員起初也不願意政府強制要求人民接種疫苗，但現在有些人認為這樣做能說服更多人去接種疫苗。要求提供疫苗接種證明的企業表示，它們是為了讓顧客和員工感到安全才這麼規定的。

Officials around the world were initially reluctant to mandate vaccines, but some now hope doing so will persuade more people to get the shots. Businesses requiring proof of vaccination say they are trying to make customers and employees feel safe.

然而，法國和其他地方的抗議者批判強制民眾接種疫苗是一種侵入性、限制行動自由的規定。倡導「隱私」為重的人們也對於大家走到哪手機都會被掃描這點感到擔憂，並表示較支持不會被「追蹤」的其它選項，如紙本記錄或可以在門口出示手機中的電子證明。

Protesters in France and elsewhere have criticized vaccine mandates as invasive and restricting freedom of movement. Privacy advocates have raised concerns about getting people in the habit of having their phones scanned wherever they go, and generally favor options that won’t be tracked, such as a paper record or a digital copy in your phone that can be shown at the door.