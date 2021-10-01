Schedule your appointment for Medigen vaccine today: CECC

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Thursday invited members of the public aged 20 or more to register for the Medigen vaccine on the COVID-19 government-funded vaccination appointment reservation system.

The CECC also invited those who have received a dose of the Medigen vaccine 28 days previously to schedule an appointment for their second dose at a healthcare facility that offers Medigen vaccination.

The announcement comes in response to the vaccination of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) who both received a second shot of the domestically produced Medigen COVID-19 vaccine earlier that day.

Stressing that the supply of the Medigen vaccine is stable, health authorities said that the local manufacturer is the only domestic company so far to have received emergency use authorization (EUA) in Taiwan for its COVID-19 vaccine as part of the government’s efforts to encourage people to take the locally-made jabs.

According to the Central News Agency, more than 700,000 people in Taiwan have received their first shot of the Medigen vaccine so far, including 55,000 people who have signed up to receive it and no other vaccine.

According to the CECC, however, but those figures are significantly lower than that of the other types of vaccines available in Taiwan, including Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT).