Taiwan receives 670,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A shipment of 670,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine donated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC), the Yonglin Charity Foundation under the Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. and Buddhist Tzu Chi Charity Foundation arrived in Taiwan on Friday.

According to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the shipment is the fourth batch of BNT vaccines delivered since the purchase and the second shipment from the same order delivered to the country in 24 hours.

The vaccines arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:16 a.m. on a China Airlines charter flight from Frankfurt Airport in Germany. The delivery brought the total number of BNT doses delivered to date to about 2.98 million out of the 15 million BNT doses procured by three private entities.

After being unloaded, disinfected and checked through Customs, the vaccine was reportedly transported to a designated cold chain warehouse, and sealed for inspection by the Food and Drug Administration, the CECC said. This is the standard procedure, which usually takes one to two weeks, before the shots can be distributed for use