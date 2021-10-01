Taiwan kicks start free seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Some people believe the coronavirus vaccine can also reduce the risk of infection by the seasonal flu. That is not the case because the two viruses are different.

Vaccination against influenza can mitigate the disease and reduce the risk of serious consequences, making it particularly important for people at higher risk of complications for people with certain diseases such as asthma, diabetes, heart conditions or obesity.

Getting a flu vaccine is the best protection against the flu and its serious complications, according to Zhou Zhi-hao (周志浩), director general of Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (衛生福利部疾病管制署).

Speaking at a press event on Friday for the launch the free seasonal influenza vaccination program for high-risk groups, Zhou stressed that the flu season will start in mid-December and reach its peak around the Lunar New Year holiday.

Accordingly, the best time to get vaccinated against flu to reduce the risk of serious influenza-related illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths is between September and the end of October.

To this end, the government-sponsored vaccines this year will protect against the four strains believed by the World Health Organization to be the most prevalent at this time of the year.

The jab can provide up to 70 percent protection against those strains and 30 to 40 percent protection against other strains, according to the CDC.

To this end, the government has prepared 6.32 million doses of vaccine this year for at-risk groups or about 27% of Taiwan’s general population.

Health authorities stressed that the flu vaccine should not be taken within seven days of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Check the English Website of Taiwan’s Flu Forecasting Station for more information about the spread of the influenza virus in your neighborhood.

You can make an appointment directly with your general practitioner to receive this year’s influenza vaccine. Check the website of the American Institute in Taiwan for more information about physicians, dentists and medical providers who speak English.

Remember in an emergency dial 119 for an ambulance or 110 to contact police.