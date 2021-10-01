Taiwan reports no new domestic cases for third consecutive day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, all contracted overseas, and one death from the disease — the third time no new domestic cases were reported since Sept. 27.

Seven out of the 11 imported cases are Taiwan nationals, including one who had been in the U.S., one who had been in Japan, and one who was back from Cambodia, the CECC said.

The other foreign nationals are from the U.S., Honduras, Indonesia and Vietnam, the CECC added.

The six women and five men arrived in Taiwan between Sept. 17 and Sept. 30. They tested positive for the disease either upon arrival or during the 14-day quarantine mandated for all incoming travelers.

The one death reported on Friday was a woman in her 60s with a history of chronic disease. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 in May.

She was quarantined on May 22 after testing positive in a rapid test, was confirmed as being COVID-19 positive in a more accurate PCR test on May 27, the CECC explained. She was admitted to a hospital on May 31 and was no longer required to be isolated on July 23.

Though removed from isolation, she remained in the hospital until Sept. 16 to help her recovery, but passed away on Sept. 29 because of cardiovascular disease, according to the CECC, which linked COVID-19 to her death because of COVID-19’s long-term damage to her lungs.