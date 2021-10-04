新二代分享紀錄片製作心得　《尋根》找尋越南家鄉記憶｜Daughter of Vietnamese new migrant films documentary on ‘finding her roots’

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網與IC之音FM97.5【新生報到－我們在台灣】合作，推出一系列精采的新住民在台灣的故事，本集節目邀請越南新住民二代－蕭語嫣，分享2017年初「返鄉尋根」拍攝紀錄片與工作的經驗，伴隨著來自越南的母親記憶，完成《尋根》紀錄片，而這部影片讓蕭語嫣帶著它前往全台各大專院校、書店巡迴分享。

Taiwan Immigrants’ Global News Network has launched a series of exciting stories about the lives of new immigrants in Taiwan in cooperation with IC Voice97.5 “New Students Registration – We are in Taiwan”.

This episode features a second-generation migrant Hsiao Yu-yan (蕭語嫣) who shared her experience of shooting and working on the documentary “Returning to my hometown to find my roots” in early 2017.

The documentary was built on her own experience as well as with memories of her Vietnamese mother, and it allowed Hsiao to visit many major universities and bookstores in Taiwan to share with her audience.

她希望透過該紀錄片分享眼裡的越南、呈現家鄉記憶。蕭語嫣也坦言，拍攝紀錄片真的需要準備許多事前規劃、安排、功課，即便再微不足道的小事，都想藉由鏡頭記錄下來分享給觀者。

Through the documentary, she hoped to share her vision of Vietnam and present the memories of her homeland.

Hsiao further explained that filming a documentary really requires preparation for a lot of prior planning, arrangements, homework, as she wanted to record even the smallest of things to share with her viewers.

延伸閱讀：五倍券10／8上路 「如何領取、使用範圍、加碼措施」整理

Read More: Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers can be used starting on 10/8. “How to avail, scope of application, and bonus measures” are summarized here

當蕭語嫣踏上「返鄉之路」回到越南時，最想知道當地年輕族群的夢想是什麼？例如：想要創業、環遊世界、開咖啡廳等。不過，蕭語嫣詢問完後，所得到的回覆幾乎都「與家人相關」，如：讓家人過更好的生活、幫家人蓋一棟好的房子、賺飽錢帶家人出國旅遊。

When Hsiao returned to Vietnam on her “homecoming,” what she most wanted to know was about the dreams of the young people there. She wondered whether they would want to start their own business, travel the world, or open a cafe, etc.

However, after asking the locals there, almost all of the answers she received were “family-related”, such as creating a better life for their family, helping them build a nice house, and earning enough money to take them on a trip abroad.

在《尋根》紀錄片中，蕭語嫣與母親的互動相當有趣，不難看出母女倆感情特別好，甚至情同姐妹般地互相照顧、互相扶持，且蕭媽媽曾經在越南開過一間裁縫店，直到現在仍對裁縫技術很拿手，只要有時間就會幫女兒做許多漂亮的衣服。

In her documentary, it is easy to see through Hsiao’s interactions with her mother that they are very close, to the extent that they act like sisters — taking care of and supporting each other.

Hsiao shared that her mother used to run a tailoring store in Vietnam, and is still very good at it, so whenever she has time, she will help her daughter make many beautiful clothes.

延伸閱讀：注意！教育部公布「校園防疫指引」 生病者禁入校上課上班

Read More: MOE announced “Epidemic Prevention Guidelines in Schools”

蕭語嫣透露，即便身為越南新住民二代，但起初對於越南語一竅不通，便從各種食物的單詞開始學習，同時大量觀看越南語相關影片，直到「鼓起勇氣」撥打越洋電話與在越南的親戚通話，經過日積月累學習越南語，逐漸越說越流利。

Hsiao revealed that even though she is a second-generation Vietnamese new migrant, she initially knew nothing about Vietnam, so she started to learn food-related words and watched a lot of Vietnamese-language related videos until she “gathered her courage” to make transatlantic phone calls to talk to her relatives in Vietnam and gradually became more and more fluent after learning Vietnamese over time.

此外，蕭語嫣因工作關係，常常需要到越南出差，並與當地政府官員溝通協調，同事們對於她會越南語感到十分驚訝，不僅講得流利又能替公司爭取到有效溝通。

In addition, because of her work, she often needs to go to Vietnam for business trips and communicate with local government officials. Her colleagues were amazed at how fluent she was in Vietnamese and how she was able to communicate so effectively for the company.

身為越南新住民二代的蕭語嫣，因為擁有越南二分之一血統，經常快速地與當地客戶拉近距離，同時新二代的身分是台灣新南向政策最大的優勢，無論是與台灣同事分享越南文化，或是與越南同事分享台灣文化，這都是她在職場上發展的助力。

As a second-generation Vietnamese, Hsiao is always able to become friendly with local customers. At the same time, her status as a second-generation Vietnamese is her biggest advantage through Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy.

Whether she is sharing Vietnamese culture with her Taiwanese colleagues or sharing Taiwanese culture with her Vietnamese colleagues, both help her to learn and grow more in the workplace.

因此，蕭語嫣建議台灣民眾，如要赴東南亞發展，不僅要培養自身外語能力，更要熟知當地文化及經濟發展等資訊，出國前先認識當地環境、建立人脈是赴他國發展的重要基礎。

Therefore, Hsiao advises those in Taiwan who wish to go to Southeast Asia for work, not only to develop their foreign language skills but also to be familiar with the local culture and economic development.

Getting to know the local environment and establishing contacts before going abroad is an important foundation for development in other countries, she added.

本文獲【新住民全球新聞網】授權轉載／高銘佐