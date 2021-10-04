新住民注意！週二起這些場所不用戴口罩 | No more face masks at these areas starting Oct. 5

【看學英文】台灣連五天本土COVID-19案「加零」紀錄顯示出日漸穩定的疫情狀況，中央流行疫情指揮中心也宣布即將於少數地區開放「免戴口罩」政策。

As Taiwan’s pandemic situation stabilizes with zero local COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) has announced that certain areas may be exempt from the face-mask wearing protocol.

指揮中心於週日宣布，自10月5日起放寬部分戶外戴口罩規定，包括農林漁牧工業者於空曠處工作可不用戴口罩。

According to the CECC announcement on Sunday, starting on Oct. 5, those working in open areas in the agriculture, forestry, fishery and stock raising business do not need to wear a face mask as long as adequate social distance is in place between workers.

另外，在山林、海濱活動者也可免戴口罩。

In addition, those participating in activities in mountainous regions, forests, and seaside areas can also do without a face mask.

而這對在台移工而言也是再好不過的消息；由於眾多移工在戶外場所工作，指揮中心最新的規定可以讓他們免於在仍然炙熱的秋日下工作時配戴口罩。

This spells good news for many migrant workers in Taiwan as they often work in outdoor areas; therefore, the new announcement can exempt them from wearing face masks while working under the still-scorching autumn sun.

至於外出時有飲食需求，指揮中心表示只要能保持社交距離或有適當阻隔設備，可以免戴口罩。

As for eating outdoors, the CECC explained that as long as people maintain social distance or have partitions in place, face masks are also not needed.

此外，在開放餐飲內用的場所、台鐵高鐵用餐區、潛水、衝浪等符合指揮中心或主管機關指定的場所或活動，如符合相關防疫措施，也可暫時脫下口罩。

In addition, diners won’t have to wear face masks in indoor dining areas such as those provided in High-Speed Rail (HSR, 高鐵) and Taiwan Railways (台鐵) stations.

Those participating in water activities including diving and surfing can also take off their face masks, the CECC added.

然而，指揮中心也提醒民眾應隨時攜帶口罩，因若有人潮聚焦或其他人共同工作、活動等無法保持社交距離場所，仍應戴口罩。

However, the CECC still reminded everyone to carry spare face masks with them at all times should social distancing be impossible in some areas or when there are more people in the same location than expected.