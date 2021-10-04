Taiwan reports 5 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,255

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported five imported COVID-19 infections and one death on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,255.

No new local infections were reported today, the CECC added.

The imported cases include four men and one woman, aged between 20 and 60.

They had traveled from Indonesia (cases 16361 to 16363), Belize (case 16364), and the U.S. (case 16365).

According to the CECC, they entered Taiwan between Sept. 20 and Oct. 2, and all had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

Meanwhile, the sole virus-related death today is case 15920, a man in his seventies. He had a history of chronic illnesses, had no previous contact with confirmed cases, but had been hospitalized on Aug. 10 for unrelated reasons.

His infection was confirmed a day later and he was released from quarantine on Sept. 4; he died of other causes on Oct. 2.

As of press time, 16,255 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,620 imported cases, 14,581 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 844 people have died.