Taiwan to search for traces of antibodies in blood donor samples

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) plans to conduct a research project on the seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among blood donors, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced Tuesday.

The goal is to reinforce the surveillance of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in the community, the CECC added.

The project plans to test on 5,000 randomly selected archive samples of blood donated to blood donation centers nationwide between April 25 and July 3 to look for antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein and the spike protein.

According to Taiwan CDC, local blood donors who had donated blood during the time period have a 1-2% of chance of being randomly selected.

The CECC pointed out that the rights and interests of the blood donors will be protected during the medical study, meaning that no special designation will be indicated on the database.

The research has been reviewed by the Institutional Review Board (IRB), the CECC said.

If donors who had donated blood during the specified time period wish to opt out, they are advised to call 1922 before October 18 and leave relevant information (the blood bag number, or the name, ID number and date of birth).

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation will remove the sample from the random selection process, the CECC added.