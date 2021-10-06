President Tsai Ing-wen talks tough ahead of National Day

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) warned on Tuesday that Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself if its democracy is threatened in a new op-ed for Foreign Affairs.

“Taiwan and the Fight for Democracy — A Force for Good in the Changing International Order” highlights the unique story of Taiwan, especially its resilience in upholding democratic, progressive values while facing a constant challenge to its existence.

Against this backdrop, the president emphasized that Taiwan is now “on the frontlines of the global contest between liberal democracy and authoritarianism” and denounced Beijing’s ambitions toward Taiwan, exemplified by its years of double-digit investment in its military.

“The story of Taiwan is not only about the maintenance of our own democratic way of life,” she wrote. “It is also about the strength and sense of responsibility Taiwan brings to efforts to safeguard the stability of the region and the world.”

Despite the increased Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait and the soaring number of intrusions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, she remarked that the people of Taiwan have made it clear that “democracy is non-negotiable.”

Any failure to defend Taiwan will not only be catastrophic for the Taiwanese people, she concluded, but will also overturn a security architecture that has allowed for peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades.