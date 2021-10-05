Miaoli Police teaches Taiwan traffic rules to new residents

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The “Traffic Safety Month” (交通安全月) kicked off on Oct. 1 with a series of multilingual lectures organized by the Miaoli County Police Bureau (苗栗縣警察局) on the specificities of Taiwan traffic rules.

Held in collaboration with the Miaoli County Industrial Association (苗栗縣工業會), the lectures featured many videos and case studies explained in Chinese, English, Philipino, Thai, Vietnam, Vietnamese and more with the goal of improving new residents’ safety while on the road.

Against this backdrop, the organizers are also promoting important road safety concepts to new residents, such as “Don’t Drink and Drive” (勿酒後駕車), “Motorcycle Defense Driving” (機車防衛駕駛), “Wearing a Helmet While Riding a Motorcycle” (騎機車應戴安全帽) and “Carefully Observing Road Signs” (遵守號誌).

For the “Traffic Safety Month,” authorities have also invited new residents to “Stop and observe traffic at intersections, as well watch for pedestrians” (路口慢看停、行人停看聽), “Slow down, check and stop” (慢、看、停) when cars and motorcycles pass through intersections and “Stop, check and listen” (停、看、聽) when pedestrians cross intersections.

Whenever on the road, you should keep these three principles in mind for your own safety, Miaoli County Police Bureau added.