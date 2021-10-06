Terry Gou expects more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to arrive soon

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the number of Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT, 輝瑞) vaccines administered around Taiwan is soaring, the many people who have already received their first shot are hoping for more deliveries.

Against this backdrop, Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) has good news for all!

The Taiwan businessman announced on Wednesday that another batch of 1.6 million to 1.8 million BNT vaccines is due to arrive in Taiwan on Oct. 7 or Oct. 8.

Gou recounted on his Facebook post that in addition to the vaccines received on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, and Oct. 4, Taiwan has successfully reached its BNT vaccine acquisition goal in the two weeks following the Mid-Autumn Festival.

At present, the number of BNT vaccines received in Taiwan is about 3.25 million doses. With the new batch arriving in the next two days, the total number is expected to surpass 5 million doses.