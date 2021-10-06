Taiwan owners urge re-opening of business in street protest to no avail

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the pandemic situation gradually stabilizes in Taiwan, various industries have resumed business.

However, eight types of businesses are still barred from reopening by the regulations set forth by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), prompting an organized protest from owners which took place at Linsen North Road (林森北路) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

To this, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) replied on the same day that though he acknowledged their appeals, there are currently no plans to lift the restrictions on said businesses.

The eight major industries include certain types of karaoke bars, barbershops, saunas, dance halls, bars, and special tea rooms.

The protest began at Linsen North Road and headed south this afternoon, with business owners dressed in white jackets whilst wearing face masks.

In using a “silent roar,” they urge the government to allow them to resume business.

This marks the first protest since the pandemic broke out in Taiwan where business owners took to the streets to urge for a change in policy.