Book your AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech shots on these dates

TAIPEI (The China Post) — If you are eligible to receive your first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccine or the second dose of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, you should get ready to make your appointment online next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) said Wednesday.

Pending your prior registration on the COVID-19 Vaccination Registration and Reservation system (https://1922.gov.tw/) and the reception of a text message from the free toll number 1922 inviting you to book your vaccination time (one day prior to the start date of the booking time for your preferred vaccine band), you will be able to join the 11th round of vaccination.

If you aim to obtain the first dose of the BNT vaccine, the online booking time starts at 2 p.m. on Oct. 10. The available time slots for the first dose of the BNT vaccine will span between 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 and 12 p.m. on Oct. 13, the CECC said.

If you aim for the second dose of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine, the online booking time starts at 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. Your shot can be administered from 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 to 12 p.m. on Oct. 13, the CECC added.

But who is eligible for these shots? Well, you must have registered your willingness to get vaccinated before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Individuals aged 18-55 (born between Jan. 1, 1966, and Oct. 15, 2003) who received their first dose of the AZ vaccine before July 22 are eligible to make an appointment to get their second dose of the AZ vaccine.

People aged 56 and older (born on Dec. 31, 1965, or earlier) who received their first dose of the AZ vaccine before July 30 are also eligible to make an appointment to get their second dose of the AZ vaccine.

For the BNT shot, authorities said that people aged 47 and older (born on Dec. 31, 1974 or earlier), as well as young adults individuals aged 12-22 (born between Jan. 1, 1999 and Oct. 15, 2009) and those aged 18 and older in the ninth priority group (born on Dec. 31, 2003, or earlier), the CECC explained.