Why two Taipei elementary schools suspended some classes today?

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Amid growing concerns about a co-pilot at a Taiwanese airline who was listed among the five imported COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, schools are balancing the educational, social and emotional needs of their students with the health and safety of students and staff.

Against this backdrop, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) and the Department of Health, Taipei City Government decided that day to suspend classes at two elementary schools attended by the children of the aforesaid co-pilot as a precautionary measure.

Speaking at a regular press briefing, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) explained that the woman in her 40s received the second dose of the Moderna vaccine in early August.

She tested negative for COVID-19 on Oct. 1 at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel after returning from on assignment to Anchorage, Alaska from Sept. 23-26.

After returning home on Oct. 2, she flew again to and from Singapore on Oct. 3 and reportedly spent Oct. 4 at home again. However, she suddenly tested positive on Oct. 5.

In response to media inquiries, the CECC said it was unsure whether she contracted the disease in the United States or in Singapore. Four of the co-pilot’s family members and two of her colleagues have tested negative for COVID-19, Chuang said.

Since her two children are both students in Taipei, with one studying at Jian An Elementary School in Da’an District and the other at Wanfang Elementary School in Wenshan District, authorities said that they suspended classes as a precaution.

The move affected 56 students in total, according to Taipei’s Department of Health.