C-Media unveils new tech for better work/fun from home

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Virtual Reality (VR) has become the focus of discussion for many businesses in Asia. According to data, the shipment of VR headset devices is expected to exceed 40 million units in 2026.

Against this backdrop, C-Media Electronics Inc. has integrated its acoustic technology and IC design capabilities with KAIKU’s innovative millimeter wave technology to jointly release an AI millimeter-wave gesture control smart headset sound solution.

The creative device is aimed at the growing demand for teleconferencing, online teaching and webcasting services brought by the pandemic.

According to data compiled by the Foresight Industry Research Institute (前瞻產業研究院), the shipment of VR headsets in 2020 reached 6.7 million units, far exceeding the total accumulation of the past four years.

C-Media said the new technology uses a four-microphone array HD noise reduction technology and integrates a number of practical features to solve the difficulties encountered during online calls.

Among other highlights, the “real-time ear return” function can overcome the challenge encountered by users who can’t hear their own voice while wearing the headset which usually leads them to speak louder and louder.

The new high-definition “High Definition Environmental Noise Cancellation” technology can also effectively reduce ambient noise, and through the near-field radio algorithm, solve the crosstalk problem caused by multi-person conferences.

C-Media said that the “clairaudience” mode can be activated to enhance the ability of long-distance radio, while the 3D stereo noise-canceling recording mode allows creators to create spatial and directional videos or live content, enhancing user immersion and engagement.

C-Media Chairman Eric Cheng said the acoustic technology has been used by all walks of life for years, but whether in the virtual world of VR or the real world of a teleconference, users are too busy to find buttons and switch modes, which brings poor user experience.