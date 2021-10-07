Foreign caregivers reminded of epidemic prevention rules

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the introduction of the slightly, less-restrictive, Level 2 epidemic warning, Tainan City Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Sept. 30 called on foreign workers at long-term care centers to be mindful of virus-prevention measures.

According to Huang, elderly people living in long-term care centers or nursing homes usually have poor health.

In case of infection, however, the virus could quickly get out of control, so caregivers must especially careful and follow through with epidemic prevention measures, Huang said.

Tainan City Social Affairs Bureau Director-General Chen Jung-chi (陳榮枝) said that there are only a few requirements that need to be followed under the relaxed virus-prevention measures.

Among them, the testing of temperatures, wearing face masks, using alcohol sanitizers, and contact tracing to everyone.

Those who take leaves will need to hand in proof of negative test results taken three days prior to them returning to the centers.

In addition, on the 7th and 14th day following their return, workers need to take another two COVID-19 tests and need to refrain from participating in any groups activities within the 14 days.

As for visitation rules, Chen said partitions can be removed for now but visitors still need to keep a safe distance from the elders when visiting.

They will also need to book their visitations beforehand so that the centers and workers can better monitor the situation and make sure there aren’t too many people visiting at once.

Every section is limited to 3 visitors at a time, and if some centers have 3 sections, 3 visitors can be allowed per section, Chen added.