Happy meal? Dine-in restrictions lifted at McDonald’s across Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — McDonald’s (麥當勞) lifted all dine-in restrictions at more than 400 restaurants across Taiwan on Thursday morning.

In accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) guidelines, the fast-food chain removed all plastic partitions and alternate seating restrictions.

You are still required to follow COVID-19 prevention measures, including using Taiwan’s health authorities’ contact tracing system and having your temperature taken upon entry.

Social distancing in queues is also required, the company said, stressing that you must wear your face mask when leaving your seat.

You are further invited to consider using the drive-through service and other cashless payment methods to minimize contact.

All PlayPlaces will remain closed for the time being, McDonald’s added

Fast-food chain TKK Fried Chicken also ditched dine-in restrictions in a similar move that day, but Burger King has canceled separate seating but it will keep partitioned seating for now, according to Chinese-language media.

The lifting of all dine-in restrictions at restaurants and entertainment venues began on Oct. 5 but the lack of timely guidelines on such reopening resulted in an unexpected delay, according to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).