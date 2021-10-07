Stay masked! COVID-19 regulations still in place for Kenting beaches

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With National Day celebrations just around the corner, Taiwanese locals and new migrants alike are busy planning for the three-day weekend.

However, concerns over the inability to maintain safe social distancing have been at the forefront of many officials’ minds even though the pandemic situation has somewhat stabilized recently.

To this, the Kenting National Park Headquarters (墾丁國家公園管理處) has issued a mandate that all beach-goers must still wear face masks.

According to a spokesperson of the Kenting National Park Headquarters, Hsu Shu-kuo (許書國), “Many tourists will arrive at the beaches in Kenting during the National Day weekend. Therefore, the department will continue with inspections and remind visitors to wear face masks.”

“Those who do not comply with the rules will be fined according to COVID regulations,” Hsu warned.

Hsu explained that visitors should refrain from participating in activities that deem them unable to wear masks including swimming and diving.

Business owners have since been asked to comply with the government’s virus-prevention policies, and will not be able to provide water-related, recreational services, Hsu said.

Hsu added that if face masks are not worn while you are in outdoor, public areas, the incident will be reported and you will be fined.

If you wish to engage in water sports such as ride Jet-skis, canoes, SUP vertical paddling, banana boats, and yachts, you are still required to wear face masks throughout the ride.