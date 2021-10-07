National Day projection show time and dates revealed!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the Double Ten National Day approaches, many first-timers in Taiwan are at a loss of which locations to visit or what shows to watch during the three-day weekend.

Why not head to the Presidential Office to what the beautiful projection show? The best part is, you don’t have to wait until the actual day of celebration to view the moving lights.

According to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who launched the projection late Wednesday evening, this year’s theme is “The Pursuit of Democracy; Taiwan Engages the World.” (百年追求 世界台灣」)

The show will honor predecessors of Taiwan who contributed on the behalf of the nation’s cultural development, as well as feature images of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

The shows will be held ten minutes in length and held every half hour from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Oct. 6 to Oct. 10, with images and lights projected on the Presidential Office.

President Tsai added that through the projection team’s efforts, the world can see Taiwan’s appreciation and acknowledgment of the athletes and those who came before us.