Taiwan to ease labor shortage by lifting migrant workers’ entry ban

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) hinted Thursday at inter-ministerial discussions aimed at lifting the entry ban on migrant workers.

Speaking at a session at the Legislative Yuan, Hsu explained that Taiwan’s ongoing labor shortage is caused by an entry suspension of Indonesian migrant workers from December 2020 and a ban of all new migrant workers entering the nation from May 2021.

According to labor ministry statistics, the total number of migrant workers in Taiwan passed 700,000 in September 2018. The number of migrant workers in the country fell to below 700,000 in July 2021 and reached 699,154 in August 2021.

Participants in the inter-ministerial meetings are inclined to support introducing complementary measures that enable the gradual lifting of the current entry restrictions, said Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良), under the Ministry of Labor.

The proposed measures include providing proof of a negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and 14 days of home quarantine followed by a seven-day period of self-health monitoring, according to the Ministry of Labor.