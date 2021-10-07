Taiwan schools AC installation on schedule: Ministry of Education

TAIPEI (The China Post) – The Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部) said Thursday that the ongoing installation of air conditioning (AC) for all classrooms in Taiwan is on schedule.

The MOE has installed over 62,000 AC units so far in middle and elementary schools nationwide. Authorities expect all classrooms to have AC by February 2022.

The announcement is consistent with the Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) pledge in summer 2020 to equip 100,000 plus classrooms in elementary and high schools around Taiwan with air conditioning by the summer of 2022.

The premier argued that ensuring a comfortable learning environment for the country’s children is one of President Tsai Ing-wen’s top priorities.

According to the Executive Yuan, the upgrade project has required overhauling power systems and installing air conditioning in all classrooms countrywide, with cooling equipment, energy-storing devices and rooftop solar panels among the expected equipment purchases.

The central government has provided between 70 and 90 percent of the NT$32.3 billion (US$1.09 billion) required for the project taken from funds set aside for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program (FIDP).

Launched in 2017, the FIDP is a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing Taiwan’s key infrastructure needs for the next 30 years, according to Taiwan Today.