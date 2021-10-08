影／泰籍學生讚台灣獎學金補助　為鼓勵同鄉來台開啟網紅生涯｜Thai student lauds Taiwan’s educational system and beautiful landscapes

【看CP學英文】世界各地的人經常為了讀書、旅遊或工作等原因前往台灣。The China Post近期採訪了一位來自泰國，目前正於國立臺北科技大學就讀企業管理碩士學位的留學生Saran。

Taiwan has attracted people from all walks of life, whether for studies, travel, or work.

The China Post recently met a student from Thailand — Saran. He is currently studying for his MBA degree at the National Taipei University of Technology (國立臺北科技大學).

Saran在台將近一年的時間，除了學習中文外，也架設了一個YouTube頻道歡迎泰國的朋友來台灣。

Having just been in Taiwan a little over a year, Saran has been learning Chinese while making numerous videos introducing Thai friends to the wonders of Taiwan.

Saran告訴The China Post一開始的啟發來自於發現申請台灣大學的獎學金有多麼地容易。

He explained that he was inspired after finding out how simple it was to apply for scholarships at Taiwanese universities.

他決定幫助其他希望出國讀書的人，在頻道上細心的解釋並提供申請獎學金的步驟。

He decided to help others who wanted to study abroad, patiently explaining and providing detailed steps to apply.

Saran希望透過那些小短片告訴大家，「如果我都可以成功來這裡就讀，你也一定可以。」

Saran wants to let others know: “If I can come here, then you can come here.”

他的影片主題從分享在台灣的小旅行之外也有向國際學生詳細說明獎學金和如何在台灣生活等內容。

The topics of his videos range from travels in Taiwan to explaining more in-depth details on how to get scholarships as a foreigner and how to live in Taiwan.

身為一位熱愛旅行的學生，Saran起初很難選擇在台最喜歡的地點。

As an avid traveler here, Saran had difficulty choosing which of the various places he visited were his favorites.

最終，他大讚台灣政府和民眾成功保存自然景觀，點出外澳海灘和新北市的茶壺山為他的最愛。

Ultimately, he decided on the Waiao Beach in Yilan and the Teapot Mountain Trail in New Taipei City as his favorite spots because he felt the Taiwanese successfully preserved the beauty of nature.

他補充道，當時前往茶壺山時幾乎沒有人，簡直就像一個專屬他的私人秘密基地。

He added that there were few people when he visited, which made it seem like an exclusive and private hiking trip.

Saran也強調他非常喜歡台灣的自然景點。一大原因是台灣的大眾交通運輸工具之方便，讓他不用開車依舊能抵達任何地方。

Saran also stressed that he liked it most because it’s incredibly convenient to travel from one location to another in Taiwan as public transportation can reach most places.

當被問及起初來台受到最大的文化衝擊為何時，Saran立即回應「打嗝」。

When asked what the biggest culture shock he experienced when he first came to Taiwan was, Saran immediately replied, “burping.”

「當我剛來台灣時，每個人都在公共空間大打嗝，而沒有人點出這件事。如果我和我朋友在一起，我們當中有人打嗝，其他人都會不以為然，我真的太喜歡了！」Saran微笑著表示。

“When I came to Taiwan, everyone kept burping in public places, and no one mentioned anything[…] If my friends or I burp, no one says anything […] it’s so lovely,” Saran said with a smile.

他指出如果在泰國也這樣豪地打嗝，他絕對會被母親狠狠地斥責。

He added that if he were to do something like that back in Thailand, his mother would definitely tell him off.

針對台灣疫情狀況，Saran認為與泰國比較，台灣政府目前將情況控制的相當好。他也開心地說他在台灣能以外籍生的身分接種AZ疫苗，但在泰國目前僅提供中國的科興疫苗(Sinovac)。

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in Taiwan, Saran said he thinks the Taiwanese government has handled it pretty well so far compared to Thailand, adding that he was able to get an AstraZeneca jab as a foreign student while there are only Sinovac vaccines available back home.

雖然Saran非常喜歡在台生活，但他點出租金真的太貴了，希望如果台灣能改變一件事，從這裡先下手。他提到一開始計劃來台前就有很多人警告過他驚人的房價，不過到這裡後他才發現蠻貼切的。

Though Saran loves his life in Taiwan, he hoped that the renting fees could be lower. He pointed out that when he first planned to come to Taiwan, many people warned him of the high prices but didn’t realize just how high it was until he arrived.

然而，他也理解要改變此現象會需要花很長的時間和精力。

However, he did acknowledge later that he knows it’s not an easy change.

即便如此，Saran依然鼓勵大家來台灣，不管是為了這裡的「人、美食或美景」。

Despite this, Saran encouraged everyone to come to Taiwan for either “the people, the food or the place.”

最後，Saran也以泰語邀請泰國的觀眾來台灣。

In the end, Saran also used his native language to call on Thai friends to visit Taiwan.

他強調這裡的人非常友善，也邀請所有外籍學生申請當地的獎學金，善用來台的兩到四年好好認識這塊寶島。

He emphasized that everyone is so lovely here and called on all international students to come for the scholarships and use the two or four years in Taiwan to get to know the beautiful island.