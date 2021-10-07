Taiwan to stick to single minimum wage standard across industries

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) ruled out Thursday to increase the minimum wage at different rates across Taiwan industries.

Minister Hsu’s statement comes one day before the Minimum wage Review Committee is scheduled to convene and decide this year’s minimum wage increase.

She has also expressed confidence that a hike will be instituted this year amid reports that the economy is expected to see healthy growth this year.

Yet, various interest groups have been concerns that the economic growth has not been balanced during the pandemic, with exporters benefiting more than the local service sector.

When asked if there could be different minimum wage levels for different industries, Hsu said that is not possible under current legislation.

The aforesaid committee is legally required to hold a minimum wage review meeting in the third quarter of every year, she explained, and if it decides to adjust the minimum wage then submit its decision to the Executive Yuan (Cabinet) for approval.

The Cabinet invariably follows the recommendation of the committee, she added.

As to whether a trial minimum raise hike subsidy could be reinstated for industries that have suffered from the outbreak, Hsu added there are many other programs meant to promote stable employment.

She hinted other methods of helping struggling companies could be discussed.