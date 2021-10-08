Last call for free coupon If you choose digital stimulus vouchers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Authorities have launched several lotteries and special promotions to encourage shoppers to apply for digital vouchers.

If you register on the government’s platform (5000.gov.tw/en/) for Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers (五倍券) before Oct. 29, you will receive a separate NT$500 (US$17.87) Foodlover voucher and be entered into a drawing to win prizes.

The special offer is limited to the first 4 million people who register for the digital vouchers, meaning that you shouldn’t wait any longer to click on the above link.

As of Thursday, 3.99 million people had already registered for the digital stimulus vouchers, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

But who can get them? Any Taiwanese citizen can obtain the vouchers and use them from Oct. 8 to until April 30, 2022.

Foreign spouses with permanent residency in Taiwan (ARC, 居留證), and foreigners with Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC, 永久居留證) are eligible too.

Far maximum convenience this year, the Executive Yuan also rolled out other vouchers including Arts FUN vouchers from the Ministry of Culture (MOC, 文化部), food vouchers, travel vouchers, and eight others.