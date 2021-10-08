越南「這區」擬重啟國際旅遊　台灣因疫苗接種高成目標旅客 | Vietnam plans border reopening, includes Taiwanese among list of potential travelers

【看CP學英文】越南因應疫情暫停國際觀光客到訪已逾一年半，慶和省近日研擬重新恢復國際旅遊，並將台灣旅客視為潛在目標族群。越南知名渡假景點芽莊市就位於慶和省。

Taiwan is on the list of potential countries allowed to send travelers to Vietnam as the nation’s Khanh Hoa Province (慶和省) recently released plans to reopen borders for international travelers.

網路媒體越南快訊（VnExpress）引述越南政府網報導，慶和省（Khanh Hoa）政府昨天向越南文化體育旅遊部遞交兩階段的疫苗護照計畫草案，歡迎外國旅客搭乘包機前來旅遊。

According to VnExpress, Khanh Hoa’s local government submitted a draft of a two-stage vaccine passport program to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (越南文化體育旅遊部) on Oct. 5 hoping to welcome foreign travelers into the region.

第一階段從11月起至年底，外國旅客須搭乘包機抵達，並待在金蘭市（Cam Ranh）的渡假村裡。第二階段則是明年初至明年3月，屆時旅客將能造訪更多景點與芽莊市的渡假村。

The first stage is scheduled to begin near the end of November, and travelers need to take charter flights to the country and stay at the resort at Cam Ranh (金蘭市), the proposal stated.

The second stage is planned to start from January to March 2022, during which visitors will be able to visit more attractions and resorts in Nha Trang (芽莊市).

慶和省將鎖定來自COVID-19（2019冠狀病毒疾病）疫情防範得宜且疫苗施打率高的國家與地區的旅客，例如中國、日本、韓國、台灣、俄羅斯、澳洲、法國、德國以及部分北美國家。

Khanh Hoa Province currently welcomes travelers from countries whose COVID-19 situation has been successfully controlled and have a high vaccination rate for its population.

As of Tuesday, countries that fit both categories according to the local government include China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Russia, Australia, France, Germany, and some areas in North America.

旅客必須要持有完整的疫苗接種證書，且所施打的疫苗廠牌必須獲越南核可。

Travelers need to show vaccination proof and the vaccine manufacturers need to be recognized by the Vietnamese government.

目前越南共計核准8款疫苗緊急使用，包括阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca，AZ）、嬌生（Johnson & Johnson）、莫德納（Moderna）、輝瑞BNT（Pfizer-BioNTech）、俄羅斯衛星-V（Sputnik V）、中國國藥（Sinopharm）、Hayat-Vax、阿布達拉（Abdala）。

As of press time, Vietnam has authorized 8 types of vaccines, including AstraZeneca (AZ), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax and Abdala.

至於曾確診COVID-19及18歲以下旅客，若持有PCR核酸檢測陰性證明也可獲准造訪。

Visitors who had tested positive for COVID-19 previously, and those under 18 years of age, may be allowed to visit if they have a negative PCR test taken within a few days.