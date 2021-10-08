Migrant workers can participate in ‘cultural exchanges’: Labor ministry

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) recently announced that migrant workers’ endeavors such as shooting dramas, documentaries or participating in volunteer work are categorized as “cultural exchanges,” meaning that they don’t need to apply for a specific work permit.

Such activities include doing business, internships, conducting research, providing auxiliary services, participating in social events, and other activities that are not for the purpose of providing labor services to anyone in Taiwan.

If there is nothing that indicates hindering the employment opportunities of Taiwan nationals, it is not a “job” and migrant workers won’t be fined, the MOL said.

Common activities include participating in migrant workers’ celebrations or being interviewed by news media, acting as an interpreter and participating in auxiliary services based on social responsibility or social participation.

With the same logic in mind, migrant workers can participate in activities that highlight their personal expertise, volunteer service or community public welfare activities.

In addition, the MOL pointed out that inviting migrant workers to participate in drama shoots depends on the content and role. If they participate in documentaries and the role includes migrant workers, it is not a “job.”

However, the MOL reminded everyone that if an employer employs unauthorized workers to work in Taiwan, the employer can be fined NT$150,000 to NT$750,000, while the foreign worker may see fines between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000.