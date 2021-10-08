影／在台越南網紅體驗台灣國慶日　一同參與雙十節慶祝活動｜Vietnamese couple share take on Taiwan’s National Day

【看CP學英文】新住民全球新聞網越南情侶檔金金與阿明來台灣讀書後，選擇在台灣就業，來台灣定居已十多年的他們平時會在其YouTube頻道「MinQin in Taiwan」分享台灣與越南的文化、生活差異等系列影片，讓兩地觀眾面對不同文化時可以有更多的了解。

Min and Qin (金金與阿明) from Vietnam initially traveled to Taiwan for study but later later decided to stay for work.

Having lived in Taiwan for more than ten years, they have since launched a YouTube channel named “MinQin in Taiwan” which features the difference between Taiwanese and Vietnamese cultures and daily life.

Their videos have educated audience from both nations and help people understand more about the two countries.

本集「新住民看台灣」單元，金金與阿明來台這麼多年，去年2020年的國慶他們有機會第一次近距離觀看國慶日慶祝活動，興奮地拍片紀錄，也將此體驗分享給新住民。

In this episode of “New Immigrants in Taiwan,” Qin and Min shared their first experience celebrating Taiwan’s National Day at the Presidential Office in 2020.

They excitedly filmed the celebration and shared it with other new immigrants in Taiwan.

金金與阿明來到總統府前，發現現場早已聚集許多民眾，準備一同迎接慶祝表演活動。因為有交通管制，周邊的大馬路上沒有任何汽車，讓金金與阿明興奮地在路中間拍照，直喊宛如跨年時的氛圍。喜歡拍攝的阿明笑說曾夢想當飛行員，所以尤其期待可以看到各式戰機飛越總統府上空。

When they arrived in front of the Presidential Office, they were quite surprised to find that a small crowd had already gathered in anticipation of the celebration.

As there were traffic regulations in place, there were no cars on the wide roads leading to the event. Qin and Min used this opportunity to take many photos in the middle of the road and happily compared the atmosphere to that of New Year’s eve.

Photography enthusiast Min expressed that he had wanted to be a pilot when he was little, adding that he is especially excited to see the military aircrafts show which would fly over the Presidential Office.

金金表示在現場與台灣民眾一同慶祝國慶日，心裡的感動很難表達，就像自己參加越南的國慶日一樣興奮又自豪。

Qin revealed that having the opportunity to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day with locals is something words can’t express, adding that she was thoroughly touched.

She shared that she felt honored and said her excitement towards the celebrations is not different from when she celebrates National Day back in Vietnam.

