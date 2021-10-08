How to collect your free vouchers at convenience store near you

TAIPEI (The China Post) — You can finally pick up your Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers just in time for the three-day Double Ten holiday in Taiwan.

According to data provided by the Executive Yuan, around 11.9 million have registered for physical vouchers and can pick them up at specific businesses including convenience stores, pharmacies, and markets between Oct. 8 and Oct. 21.

If you had chosen a certain convenience store to pick up your vouchers, here’s what you need to do.

After receiving a text message confirming your registration, you can head to the kiosks in the stores and insert your National Health Insurance card for verification. Then, you will receive a number for picking up your stimulus vouchers.

Print out the little white sheet of paper from the machine, and hand it and your NHI card to the convenience store clerk to receive your vouchers.

Please note that the pick-up time for vouchers is limited to from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’re picking up your vouchers at pharmacies or markets, remember to bring your ID card and the registration number for your stimulus vouchers so the clerk can verify your identity.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA, 經濟部) reminded the public that if you accidentally forgot to pick up the vouchers before Oct. 21, you can still apply between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, and pick them up between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21.