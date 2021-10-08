1.13 million Moderna vaccine shots to arrive tonight in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced Friday that 1.13 million Moderna vaccine shots will arrive in Taiwan tonight, bringing the total number of arrivals for the brand to 3.7 million doses.

The batch is part of the 5.05 million doses that Taiwan ordered from the U.S. pharmaceutical company. They will be made available for people who got their first Moderna shot before July 16.

In related news, the CECC also confirmed the arrival of 890,000 Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) shots in Taiwan in the early hours that day.

As of press time, one-third of the 15 million BNT doses, donated to Taiwan by the YongLin Charity under the Hon Hai Precision Co., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), and the Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, have already been delivered.

The vaccine doses will be shipped to designated cold storage and logistics centers for the subsequent testing and lot release procedures after customs clearance before they are distributed to the public.