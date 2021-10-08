Heng Tong to donate NT$2 billion to build new NTUH research center

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Heng Tong Machinery Co. Ltd. (亨通機械捐) will donate NT$2 billion over the next five years to help National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH, 台大醫院) establish a new “Center for Advanced Medical Development” (尖端醫療發展中心).

NTUH Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang (吳明賢) and Tseng Tsai-pao, the founder of Heng Tong Machinery, participated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on Wednesday for the launch of the project.

Tseng, who was born during the Japanese rule era, was educated in Japan and went to work as a lathe apprentice at the then-Taipei Iron Works after graduating from elementary school.

In 1981, he obtained technical cooperation from TOKICO, a professional automobile parts factory in Japan, and LUCAS, the world’s leading brand of brake systems at that time.

Asked about his donation, Tseng said that he has been trying to give back to the community for more than 10 years.

He recently talked with Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang, the president of the NTUH, about the great potential for development in cutting-edge medical care in Taiwan, and that successful development would benefit more patients and families.

He decided to donate NT$400 million per year, for a total of NT$2 billion over five years. The NTUH will develop advanced medical technologies such as cell therapy, gene therapy and regenerative medicine.

The NTUH pointed out that the “Center for Advanced Medical Development” will be located in the former National Cultural and Creative Gift Museum (formerly known as Taiwan Handicraft Promotion Center) at the corner of Xuzhou Road and Zhongshan South Road.

Superintendent Wu Ming-shiang said that although the building of the “Center for Advanced Medical Development” (醫學研究部) has not yet been built, the development of advanced medical treatment must take precedence.

Accordingly, the organization will operate first, with Professor Lin Song-yan (林頌然), deputy director of the Department of Medical Research, as the director of the Center.

During the construction of the building, the center will temporarily conduct various cutting-edge medical planning and research operations in the public health building.

Superintendent Wu added that engaging in social welfare and giving back to society is also part of the sustainable management of a company.

He further expressed hope that this cooperation will be a good foundation for the development of cutting-edge medical treatment in China as soon as possible.