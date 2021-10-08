新住民雙十連假想去哪？泰國網紅推台灣20大景點 | Thai blogger lists 20 must-visit places in Taiwan

【看CP學英文】對於那些還沒想好雙十連假應該去哪裡的民眾，泰國部落客 Go Went Go已經幫你想好了！

IF you are at a loss as to how to celebrate Taiwan’s National Day three-day weekend or don’t know where to go, Thai blogger “Go Went Go” has you covered.

Go Went Go前陣子於臉書上回想起日前在台灣的旅行，並與他的98萬粉絲分享了20個在台灣必吃和必前往的旅遊聖地。

The blogger previously reminisced about his own travels in Taiwan and shared with his 980,000 followers a list of foods to eat and places to visit in the nation.

根據Go Went Go所述，這20個指標景點擁有豐富的華人和日式文化，除了有好吃的食物，更是一個拯救你荷包的完美旅遊計畫。

According to Go Went Go, the 20 hot spots include a mixture of Chinese and Japanese culture as well as great food; and the best part is, it’s very fitting for those on a tight budget!

列出的清單中包括了最熱門的阿里山國家公園、九份老街、日月潭、野柳國家公園、台北101、高雄蓮花池和西門町。

Among other highlights, tourist favorites including Alishan National Park, Jiufen Old Street, Sun Moon Lake, Yehliu National Park, Taipei 101, Lotus Pond in Kaohsiung, and Ximending were featured.

此位泰籍部落客還搭配了每個景點相對應的夢幻照，凸顯出各點最吸引人的特色。

Go Went Go made sure to attach corresponding pictures that emphasized the beauty of the locations in his post as well.

貼文發出後立即得到泰國和台灣網友熱烈的迴響，其中泰國粉絲更是大讚希望在疫情穩定後可以再來台灣遊玩。

The post immediately garnered enthusiastic replies from Taiwanese and Thai people alike, with many Thai fans commenting that they wished to travel to Taiwan as soon as the pandemic situation stabilizes in their country.

而這20個台灣最據指標性景點也正好構成一個完美「三天兩夜」行程，對於剛來台灣不久的新住民或移工，這更是一個認識台灣豐富又多元的文化，和當地人一起慶祝這塊寶島的生日最好的方式。

The 20 locations are sure to make a good 3-day trip for the newly-arrived in Taiwan and is also a great way to celebrate Taiwan’s birthday through the appreciation of its natural beauty and abundant and diverse culture.