流感和新冠疫苗可同時打？美疾管署籲民眾都要接種｜Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time?

【看CP學英文】民眾可以同時接種流感疫苗和COVID-19疫苗嗎？可以，你可以同時接種。

Can I get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time? Yes, you can get the shots in the same visit.

當美國剛開始分配COVID-19疫苗時，美國疾病管制暨預防中心(CDC)建議可以在兩種疫苗接種間隔14天以防萬一。然而，他們爾後卻修改此建議，表示此間隔時間沒有太大的必要。

When COVID-19 vaccines were first rolling out in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution. But the agency has since revised its guidelines and says the wait is unnecessary.

美國CDC和醫學專家點出過往的經驗，提到不論兩種疫苗同時接種或分開，效用和副作用都沒有明顯差別。

The CDC and other health experts point to past experience showing that vaccines work as they should and any side effects are similar whether the shots are given separately or in the same visit.

聖裘德兒童研究醫院 (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)流感專家理查．瑋比 (Richard Webby)表示，「照之前的慣例，我們經常在同一時間幫孩童施打數種疫苗」。

“We have a history of vaccinating our kids with multiple vaccines,” says flu specialist Richard Webby of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

專家也補充道，隨時注意近期需要接種的疫苗在今年更是重要。

Staying up to date on all vaccinations will be especially important this year, experts say.

由於去年大部分的人都有配戴口罩和居家工作，去年的流感季幾乎沒什麼感覺。然而今年隨著許多店家重新開幕迎客，專家無法預測流感季會有多嚴重。

Since people were masked and staying home, last year’s flu season barely registered. This year, it’s unclear how intense the flu season will be with more places reopening.

理查．瑋比表示，「最令人擔憂的是如果它們同時在空氣中傳播，我們會面臨雙重的疫情。麻煩的是這樣的情況會在讓已經緊繃的醫療健保體系帶來額外的壓力。」

“The worry is that if they both circulate at the same time, we’re going to have this sort of ‘twin-demic,’” Webby says. “The concern with that is that it’s going to put extra strain on an already strained health care system.”

美國CDC建議滿六個月以上的民眾每年應接種一次疫苗，並表示理想狀況下，每個人都應在10月底前接種完疫苗。因為流感疫苗需要10到14天才能完全生效，所以如果你等到流感開始感染周遭的人後才接種，身體可能沒時間建立起保護力。疫苗的選擇因年齡而異，但仍有多種類型的注射或鼻腔噴霧版。

The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, and says ideally everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October. It takes 10 to 14 days for the flu vaccine to take full effect so if you wait until the flu begins circulating, your body may not have time to build up protection. Vaccine options vary by age but include several types of shots or a nasal spray version.

小提醒：COVID-19, 感冒和流感都有雷同的症狀，所以如果你在這段期間有感到不適，美國CDC建議先延後疫苗接種，等到病好了再前往以免感染他人。

One caution: COVID-19, colds, and flu all share similar symptoms so if you feel ill, the CDC says to postpone a vaccination appointment until you’re better to avoid getting others sick.