Ready, get set … go! Happy birthday Taiwan!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The last rehearsal for Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day celebration unfolded Thursday, highlighting a complex performance featuring some honor guards, a flyby, and some indigenous vehicles and weapon systems.

Some foreign residents might not know but the Republic of China (Taiwan) is celebrating its 110th birthday on Sunday (Oct. 10) — the country’s National Day.

The popular event will begin with a flag-raising ceremony at the Presidential Office in the early hours and end later that day with fireworks in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

But what’s more? Here are some of the highlights of this year’s celebrations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) pointed out that no foreign delegation has been invited to visit Taiwan due to the pandemic. To further limit interactions between local officials and foreign dignitaries, authorities have also canceled this year’s National Day reception.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has reportedly been planning the National Day reception since July and, to this end, it has consulted with the Central Epidemic Command Center (中央流行疫情指揮中心).

With about 1,000 people in attendance, the MOFA considered that there was a high risk of transmission during the reception. Thanks to proper social distancing though, the annual military parade and flyby can proceed as planned.

The flyby will feature 44 military aircraft, including two attack helicopters and two CH-47 Chinook helicopters carrying a flag 18 meters wide and 12 meters long. The flag will be the largest ever national flag flyby to occur during National Day celebrations.

The grand finale will feature five jet trainers releasing plumes of colored smoke.

Though the pandemic has put a damper on most big events, Kaohsiung is taking the plunge this year as it will host the National Day Fireworks Show for the first time since 2000.

The event will be its biggest yet, with seven boats placed around the Inner Harbor of Kaohsiung Port and more than one hundred fireworks launched.

As COVID restrictions are still in place, however, the organizer has limited the number of attendees to 20,000 participants, but the whole display will be broadcast live.

If you’re rather thinking of staying home and avoiding the big crowds during the pandemic, you can watch the military parade, president’s speech and firework display directly from your couch.

Or you can always celebrate R.O.C.’s birthday your way — revisiting your favorite place in Taiwan, having your favorite local specialty and getting together with your Taiwanese friends and family.

Double Tenth is also a popular time for overseas Taiwanese who also celebrate with friends and family.