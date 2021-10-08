Injury will prevent Suter from pitching for Brewers in NLDS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers left-hander Brent Suter will miss the National League Division Series with a right oblique strain, another setback for a bullpen already missing setup man Devin Williams.

Milwaukee’s bullpen depth has been a concern since Williams punched a wall and broke his throwing hand the night the Brewers clinched the NL Central title.

Williams went 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 54 innings. Suter was 12-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 73 1/3 innings and pitched twice during a weekend series at Los Angeles that closed the regular season.

Atlanta also released its NLDS roster ahead of Friday’s series opener, and the Braves’ bullpen won’t have Chris Martin or Richard Rodriguez. Martin had been dealing with an elbow injury but was activated from the injured list in mid-September. Rodriguez, acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, has allowed seven runs over 12 innings since Sept. 1.

The Braves’ 12-man staff for this best-of-five series includes five pitchers who primarily worked as starters: Charlie Morton, Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa and Drew Smyly. Morton is starting Game 1 and Fried will start Game 2. Atlanta activated rookie left-handed reliever Dylan Lee, who has pitched in two major league games.

The Braves also added Terrance Gore to their roster. The speedy outfielder has never played for Atlanta, appearing in 102 regular-season games in seven seasons — most recently for the Dodgers in 2020. Gore filled a key pinch-running role for the Kansas City Royals during their runs to the AL pennant in 2014 and World Series title in 2015.

Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez, who was activated from the injured list Saturday after missing a few weeks with a knee injury, is on the roster.

