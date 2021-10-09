Hooker throws three TDs, leads Tennessee past South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 45-20 Southeastern Conference victory over South Carolina Saturday.

The Volunteers (4-2, 2-1) led 35-0 in the second quarter before the Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3) staged a recovery.

Vols’ running back Tiyon Evans rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown before leaving midway through the third quarter with an injury.

South Carolina’s Kevin Harris scored from a yard out to start the fourth quarter. A missed two-point conversion made the score 38-20. Tennessee’s offense generated just 25 offensive yards in the third quarter. Len’Neth Whitehead, replacing the injured Evans at running back, scored Tennessee’s last TD from two yards.

Trailing by 31 midway through the third quarter, South Carolina had fourth-and—9 on the Tennessee 44. Punter Kai Kroeger hit wide-open Payton Mangrum with what turned out to be a scoring pass and a 38-14 difference.

A 28-0 first-quarter lead blossomed to 38-7 by halftime. Hooker completed 15 of 20 passes for 217 yards and three scores in the first 30 minutes.

As the Vols were leading 28-0 with just under six minutes left in the first half, Evans found a seam up the middle and won the race to the end zone for a 45-yard TD and 35-0 Tennessee lead. With just over 2 minutes left in the half, South Carolina finally got on the board. Luke Doty’s 24-yard pass to Dakereon Joyner was the key play in a 75-yard drive that was culminated by a 6-yard run by Harris.

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt scored the game’s first touchdown when he caught a slant from Hooker from three yards to cap a 66-yard drive. Less than three minutes later, Hooker connected with JaVonta Payton from 39 yards for a 14-0 advantage.

Before the first quarter ran out, Tennessee upped the score to 21-0. South Carolina had the ball inside the Vols’ 5-yard line when receiver Jalen Brooks threw a pass that was intercepted in the end zone by Jaylen McCollough. Five plays later Hooker scored on an 11-yard run. With 12 seconds left in the first quarter, the Vols made it 28-0. Four plays after a Gamecocks fumble, Hooker hit Velus Jones for a 21-yard score.

THE TAKEAWAYS

South Carolina: The ability to run the ball on a consistent basis is a challenge the Gamecocks have to navigate in the process of establishing a solid program under first-year head coach Shane Beamer. After gaining 254 yards in the opener, USC hadn’t rushed for more than 102 yards in its other four games. Against Tennessee, ranked No. 24 against the run, the Gamecocks gained 153 yards.

Tennessee: A program on the rise under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee has proven it can be dominant among the bottom tier of SEC teams. The next step will come next week when Ole Miss, a quality team, comes to town.

CAMPUS SALUTE

When Tennessee’s 1998 national championship team ran into rough spots along the way, it turned to captain Al Wilson for his leadership skills. Wilson will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. Saturday was his on-campus salute. A highlight of the festivities was Wilson leading the team on the Vol Walk, which winds through campus on the way to the stadium. Wilson, who wore No. 27, had his number painted on the 27-yard line on both sides of the field as well as a plaque on the bricks surrounding the stadium.

STILL LOOKING

South Carolina has been playing football for 115 consecutive years. This is the 30th season the Gamecocks have been in the SEC, joining the league with Arkansas. In those 30 years, they have rolled up a record of 99-137-1. Victory No. 100 could come next week against Vanderbilt.

ELITE COMPANY

Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter. He has thrown at least two TD passes in Tennessee’s last five games. The last Vols’ quarterback to do that was Tyler Bray in 2012.

OFF SCRIPT

Saturday’s Tennessee victory failed to follow the trend that had been popular in the last nine meetings between South Carolina and Tennessee. Since 2012, eight of the last nine games have been decided by six or fewer points. The teams had split those eight tight games.

UP NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks may have their best chance to break into the win column in the SEC when they entertain Vanderbilt next Saturday.

Tennessee: Suffice it to say, there will be plenty of action in Neyland Stadium next Saturday night when the Vols host Ole Miss. Those two teams lead Power 5 teams in average plays per minute (2.89).

