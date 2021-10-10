Sounders beat Whitecaps, clinch 13th straight playoff berth

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.

Kelyn Rowe played a one-touch ball from the right side to the far post where O’Neill headed home a side-netter — his second career goal in MLS — to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

Nicolas Benezet took a pass from Bruin, turned and blasted a right-footer into the net in the 14th before Brian White scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver.

Bruin scored in the 55th minute and Léo Chú, a 21-year-old Brazilian who signed with Seattle on Aug. 5, subbed on in the 85th minute and netted his first MLS goal in the 90th to cap the scoring.

Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

