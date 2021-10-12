Vietnam plans border reopening, includes Taiwanese among list of potential travelers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan is on the list of potential countries allowed to send travelers to Vietnam as the nation’s Khanh Hoa Province (慶和省) recently released plans to reopen borders for international travelers.

According to VnExpress, Khanh Hoa’s local government submitted a draft of a two-stage vaccine passport program to the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (越南文化體育旅遊部) on Oct. 5 hoping to welcome foreign travelers into the region.

The first stage is scheduled to begin near the end of November, and travelers need to take charter flights to the country and stay at the resort at Cam Ranh (金蘭市), the proposal stated.

The second stage is planned to start from January to March 2022, during which visitors will be able to visit more attractions and resorts in Nha Trang (芽莊市).

Khanh Hoa Province currently welcomes travelers from countries whose COVID-19 situation has been successfully controlled and have a high vaccination rate for its population.

As of Tuesday, countries that fit both categories according to the local government include China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Russia, Australia, France, Germany, and some areas in North America.

Travelers need to show vaccination proof and the vaccine manufacturers need to be recognized by the Vietnamese government.

As of Oct. 8, Vietnam has authorized 8 types of vaccines, including AstraZeneca (AZ), Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik V, Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax, and Abdala.

Visitors who had tested positive for COVID-19 previously, and those under 18 years of age, may be allowed to visit if they have a negative PCR test taken within a few days.