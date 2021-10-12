MOL considers easing regulation allowing migrant workers in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With about 700,000 migrant workers in Taiwan, the labor force relies heavily on migrant workers in manufacturing, construction and long-term care industries.

However, due to the impact of the epidemic and border control, the entry of migrant workers into Taiwan has been suspended for almost a year, and various industries are experiencing a shortage of workers, which also affects the long-term care services.

To this, the Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) recently said that she would propose to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) to relax the regulations restricting migrant workers from entering Taiwan.

Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee of the Legislative Yuan invited the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) on Oct.. 8 and other ministries to report on the “direction of this year’s minimum wage adjustment, supporting measures, and the financial resources and basis for providing subsidies.”

Legislator Chang Yu-mei (張育美) pointed out that Taiwan has suspended the entry of Indonesian migrant workers for 308 days since Dec. 4, 2020, in response to the seriousness of the epidemic in Indonesia.

In Taiwan, 75% of the social welfare workforce are Indonesian migrant workers, which has a great impact in the long term, she continued.

She pointed out that in May this year, the border control was tightened due to the worsening epidemic situation in Taiwan, and all migrant workers were suspended from entering the country, causing a labor shortage in various industries.

To this, Hsu replied that with the pandemic situation stabilizing in Taiwan, the ban on epidemic prevention is being gradually relaxed in various places, adding that the MOL is in discussion with the CECC about possibly relaxing measures limiting migrant workers from entering Taiwan.

She indicated that the standard for lifting the ban on migrant workers in Indonesia at the time was less than 5,000 new cases per day for one week; now, it has dropped to less than 1,000 cases per day.

She assured the public that the MOL will take stock of the labor shortage in the industry and evaluate the epidemic situation in each country before proposing the appropriate introduction of migrant workers to the CECC.