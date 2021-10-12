Four imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported zero local cases, four imported COVID-19 infections and no deaths on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,309.

According to the CECC, the imported cases include two men and two women aged between 20 and 40. They had traveled from Bulgaria (case 16416), Malaysia (case 16417), and the U.S. (cases 16418 and 16419).

They all had entered Taiwan on Sept. 28 and had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights.

As of press time, 16,309 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,672 imported cases, 14,581 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 110 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 846 people have died.